TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Animal Control seized 65 cats from one home on Friday after receiving a call about the residence having many animals. Now, the cats are at Christian County Animal Control, which is now past full capacity for cats.
"It was overwhelming. I don't think we had time to really stop and think about how many we were getting in," said Animal Control worker Dwanna Kelmel. The animal control officer said for the homeowner, it started as a kind gesture and got out of hand.
"This is a situation where the lady's intent was taking in some neighborhood cats and they just kept coming and multiplying and they just kind of got out of control," said Andy Goodall.
He said as of right now, the consequences aren't clear.
"At this time, we haven't made a decision on exactly what the penalty will be for this ... the previous animal control officer had in the neighborhood of 40 cats in one house at one time. And we're looking through the process of what was done there to kind of be similar," Goodall said.
All those cats were brought to the Christian County Animal Shelter. It took three trips to get all the cats relocated. Now, they're waiting on a vet to check them and give them shots, then the shelter's next task is to give them all a name and a new home.
They are raising money for a new cat room and said now it is even more important. They are also taking donations.
For more information, check their Facebook page HERE.
