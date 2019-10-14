TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A new Taylorville clinic has opened Monday as part of a partnership between Memorial Behavioral Health and SIU Medicine in Taylorville.
The clinic is meant to integrate primary care and mental health services into one building, located at 303 Bidwell St. The one-story structure used to be home to Taylorville Memorial Hospital’s finance and billing staff.
There are two parts to the clinic, including the SIU Center for Family Medicine – Taylorville, which is focused on primary care for all ages, women’s health and behavior services, and Memorial Behavior Health – Taylorville, which is expected to provide crisis intervention, mental health assessments, community-based recovery services, therapy and integrated behavioral health.
“By integrating medical care with mental health services, we can strengthen access to the community for the care people need for themselves and their loved ones when they need it,” said Memorial Behavioral Health System Administrator Jan Gambach.
The SIU Center, which originally opened its clinic in Taylorville Memorial Hospital in January, will have five full-time employees (physician, certified medical assistant, two registered nurses, receptionist) and five part-time workers (three physicians, pediatric nurse practitioner, physician assistant). Memorial Behavioral Health will have two full-time staff at the clinic, including one working on embedded behavior health and traditional therapy and another with a focus on providing assessments and community-based recovery work.
The clinic’s hours run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday) each week.