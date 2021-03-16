TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An elected Taylorville official has filed a formal harassment complaint against Mayor Bruce Barry with the city’s Human Resources Department.
According to minutes of the March 1, 2021 city council meeting, treasurer Jacque Nation asked the council for an update on her complaint “regarding a comment made by Mayor Barry.” The minutes stated the mayor apologized to Nation and Alderman Lee Lanzotti for “the inappropriate comment made about them to an alderman.”
While it is unclear what the statement by the mayor was, the meeting minutes report the mayor as saying he “should not have made this comment.”
The Human Resources Director is expected to provide Nation with a formal written resolution.
Prior to the questions by Nation about her complaint, the council voted to go into closed session to discuss the “performance of the Human resource Manager Andrea Conrath.” The mayor was apart of the closed session.
Mayor Barry is running for re-election and is listed on the April 6 consolidated election ballot.
