TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry announces the Municipal Building will be closed to the public until further notice.
The decision was made due to concerns of a Covid outbreak.
Mayor Barry made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone who needs to still make a water bill payment may drop it off inside the vestibule of the Municipal Building or place it in the drop off box located in the alley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.