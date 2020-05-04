TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The novel coronavirus snatched away what could have been memorable moments for high school students.
COVID-19 took away their moment of becoming state champions or being crowned during prom. Despite what was taken away, Molly Smith, a senior from Taylorville High School, kept a different perspective.
"To the class of 2020, I know that in this whole pandemic it is very easy to feel like we're forgotten," Smith said. "This class will go down in history."
On April 29, the Illinois School Board of Education canceled in-person graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19. Smith expressed disappointment when word got out, but said cancelling graduation was off the table. With the intention of getting Gov. JB Pritzker's attention, Smith wrote a letter hoping ISBE would change its mind and allow schools to safely commence ceremonies.
"Mr. Wilson, who taught me modern American history, when we went through every historical moment - he always taught us 'nothing will ever change until someone speaks up'," Smith said.
The senior was not expecting her letter to get much attention, but she believed it played a role in ISBE leaders making a 180 degree turn and implementing graduation guidelines for schools. Sen. Andy Manar noticed Smith's letter.
"I want to publicly thank those students for standing up on behalf of school districts and fellow graduating seniors in Illinois," Manar's statement said.
Smith mentioned she learned a lesson that's defined her senior year - to speak up and have a voice. These are lessons the expected graduating senior said she'll carry with her for the rest of her life.
