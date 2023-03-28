TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Manners Park and Jayne's Park will both be getting new Naloxone (Narcan) kits.
The Christian County Prevention Coalition asked the Taylorville Park board for approval to install the kits after they saw an increase in people using drugs at the parks. Jason Domonousky, a member of Christian County Prevention Coalition says the the kits will help prevent accidental overdoses.
"It's a life saving tool that we can have available," said Domonousky. "So when that person is ready to get the help, they'll be alive to receive the help."
The boxes will be near the park entrances so people going in and out of the front gates can see them. The goal is to make sure everyone can see the boxes and feel comfortable using them.
"It's easily accessible to everyone, it's not locked up, so you can come here at any time of day or night and you can get it," said Bailey Hancock, the Recreation Director for the Taylorville Park District.
Domonousky said it is common for family members or friends of those struggling with addiction to carry Narcan in case of emergency. The boxes contain detailed instructions on how to administer Narcan, as well as a QR code that contains a video tutorial.
Domonousky said he is grateful for the support of the Park District and their willingness to ensure people stay safe. The Christian County Prevention Coalition has already placed 3 boxes in the county.
"Living in small towns, in a rural county as Christian County is, it's very rare to find somebody who has not been touched by the stigma of addiction and by the disease of addiction," says Domonousky.
Hancock says the park district understands the stigma surrounding harm reduction activities and materials. However, they think its crucial to protect others.
"There's a stigma around it, but I think we almost need to normalize this because unfortunately, the drugs and the overdosing is out there in our community and other communities and this is just here to help," said Hancock.
The boxes were provided by the Phoenix Center in Springfield. The Sangamon County Health Department provides the Narcan that is kept inside.
The new boxes will not cost the city or park district any additional money.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.