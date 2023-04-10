TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Manners Park Pool in Taylorville will be completely renovated soon because of a tax increase approved by local voters.
On Tuesday, a referendum for $6,500,000 passed with 60% of votes. This is the maximum amount the Taylorville Park District can request bond funding for.
Park leaders say without the addition funding, they would've had to close the pool.
"Every year we patch and we pray and no longer will this pool run on duct tape and prayers," said Bailey Hancock. "We're kind of at the end of our ropes and we'll do everything we can to have a pool season this year, and until we can replace this pool."
Manners Park Pool is the only non-membership, public pool in Taylorville. The Park District hosts events for people across all ages. The pool is open for programming and open swimming from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"We've got swim lessons from three years old, all the way up to our seniors that really enjoy our water aerobics and water Zumba that we offer," said Hancock.
Hancock said the main reason some voters did not want to approve of the bond was because it would increase their taxes. But Hancock says the increase will be relatively small and worth it in the long run.
"The taxes are done on the assessed value of your home, not your market value," said Hancock. "For example, if your assessed value is at $50,000, the increase will be $26 a year which boils down to a little over $2 a month. So it's not a huge tax increase, it's about what you would spend on a cup of coffee or a burger from a fast food restaurant... so I hope that people think that it's worthwhile for their cup of coffee to be able to provide a public swimming pool for the children and families around here."
The projected improvements will cost $7,800,000, so the Park District is brainstorming ideas to raise 1.5 million dollars in additional funding. They plan to begin construction as soon as they get funding.
