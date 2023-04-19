SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who stabbed two students, killing one, outside Lanphier High School has been sentenced.
The 17-year-old was sentenced to 43 years for the stabbing death of Pierre Scott Jr., 18, in November 2021.
She must serve 30 years at 100% for the first-degree murder charge, 10 years at 85% for attempted murder, and 3 years at 25% for unlawful use of a weapon.
Emotions were high during the victim impact statements as some family members of the teen on trial as well as Scott Jr. yelled at each other and had to be escorted out of the courtroom.
In February, a Sangamon County Judge found the teen girl guilty on multiple adult charges, including three charges of first-degree murder (Class M), one count of attempted first degree murder (Class X), three charges of aggravated battery (Class 3), and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4).
WAND News has chosen not to identify the suspect due to her age.
She was indicted last April by a grand jury.
Authorities said the 17-year-old stabbed Scott Jr. in the chest with a knife that was in her coat sleeve. She also stabbed another student.
During February's bench trial, the court heard testimony from school administrators, investigators and the other teen who was stabbed.
School security camera video and bus video shows the moments when Scott Jr. and the other student were stabbed. The court could not hear the video audio.
The bench trial revealed that the deadly stabbing stemmed from a social media video. In the video, the teen girl can be heard talking about Scott's late uncle.
Prosecutors believed after school in November 2021, Scott went to talk to her about the social media video. That's when there was an exchange of words between the teens and then Bias stabbed Scott.
Administrators described Pierre as a fun loving and goofy student who was not violent.
His mother told WAND News after February's bench trial, "It's most definitely been a long time coming. We are so happy. The State's Attorney did a really good job and we are blessed today."
