SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A teen accused of killing a student in a Lanphier High School stabbing is formally charged with murder.
Kamyjah A. Bias, 16, faces multiple adult charges, including three charges of first degree murder (Class M), one count of attempted first degree murder (Class X), three charges of aggravated battery (Class 3), and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4). She was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
The case against Bias was transferred to adult court on April 12, 2022. If the suspect is convicted, she faces between 27 and 90 years in prison.
In the November 2021 attack at the school, 18-year-old Pierre V. Scott Jr. was killed when police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest. Another student, identified as a 16-year-old male, was wounded.
Bias remains in a juvenile detention center and will not be moved to the Sangamon County Jail before the age of 18, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said. Bond was set at $1 million.
Anyone who has information about this case should contact Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
