CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot while riding a bicycle in the 1600 Block of Devonshire Drive Monday evening.
Police said that around 7:45, someone shot the young man as he was riding a bicycle.
He was shot in the foot and is expected to be ok.
He was able to make his way to an acquaintance's home where he called police. He was taken to the hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about what may have happened or anyone with home security video to call them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.