DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen suffered multiple life-threatening wounds when he was shot Monday evening in Decatur.
Police said they were called at 5 p.m. to the 800 block of W. Wood St. in Decatur. They said the shooting happened in the south alley in this area and involved a 17-year-old male victim.
Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He is considered stable Monday night and is being treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
While police were responding to this shooting, a call came in about several people armed with handguns in the 700 block of W. Prairie Ave. while in a Mazda and a Buick. Officers responded and found a Mazda leaving the area. When they tried to stop it, a high-speed chase ensued, but police said they lost the vehicle on South Jasper Street.
Another officer tried to speak with with two males behind the building the call came from, and police said one of the males fired a gunshot as the suspects fled on foot. A 21-year-old Decatur man was apprehended, but the other suspect is still at large Monday night.
Officers said they found a "large amount" of narcotics in the arrested suspect's flight path, but did not find a gun.
Neither the officer or the arrested suspect were hurt.
Police said it's unclear if the shooting and the situation on Prairie Avenue are related.
Anyone with information should call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS. Tips can also be texted to DPD333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.