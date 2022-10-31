DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual 'Boo at MU' event is back there year with treats and games for everyone.
This fun family-oriented event is held by the Millikin University' Office of Campus Life. Director Nicole DeLiberis said it's fun to do something for the kids.
“We’re just happy that we can give candy out to kids. Halloween is on a school night this year so we hope that people are coming here if they can’t make it out tomorrow.” said DeLiberis.
Though it was a rainy day, the fun didn't stop. Festivities were taken inside to keep the fun going.
“We’ve already had probably hundreds of people come through. We have a bunch of different student organizations here from the university sharing their cany, their message. We also have the theatre department advertising for what’s coming up for them too.” said DeLiberis.
Families ran around all day playing games, making crafts, and of course collecting candy from different organizations on campus. One parent mentions how this year, she decided to give back.
“In the last couple of years, we’ve been coming here to trunk-or-treat. Then I just got a job here at Millikin in August, so I wanted to give back and have a booth this year, so I work in the science department, so we did a whole bone and skeleton theme so that’s why we’re dressed the way we are.” stated Tracy Hayward.
Last year's event had a record-breaking attendance of 800 people.
