CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-The Champaign County Area Restaurant Week returns for its sixth year for takeout and in person services.
The annual event is a nine-day celebration, beginning January 28- February 5, 2022, and is presented by Visit Champaign County.
The celebration encourages residents and visitors to discover new restaurants, flavors, and dishes during the week.
Over the course of the week 32 restaurants throughout Champaign County will be offering special menus highlighting each of their cuisine.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our hospitality industry, we continue to see restaurants wanting to be a part of this event and the community wanting to support them,” states Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement from Visit Champaign County. “Our restaurants and their staff have shown resiliency and continue to do so. To maintain safety for the community and for staff, most restaurants are offering takeout options for their specials in addition to in-person dining.”
Menus for participating restaurants are available at ccrestaurantweek.org, with more being added every day.
“Looking at the many restaurants participating, there’s a menu for everyone,” explains Reifsteck. “Whether you want a meal with your young family or you’re planning a date night, we have something for every price point and every palate.”
Diners can also participate in an Instagram contest, sharing their pictures and experiences with #CCRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to their Champaign County area restaurant of choice.
Diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations where available or dine at off-peak hours. “It’s no secret that staffing continues to be a challenge for our restaurants, so we ask that all diners exercise patience and kindness when dining out,” says Reifsteck.
Participating restaurants so far include: BakeLab, Baldarotta’s Porketta and Sicilian Sausage, Big Grove Tavern, Crane Alley, Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery, Esquire Lounge, Everyday Kitchen, Hamilton Walker’s, Homegrown, Houlihan’s, Hopscotch Market and Hopscotch at The Literary, Industrial Donut, Kohinoor Indian Restaurant & Lounge, La Bahia Grill, La Mixteca, La Paloma Mexican Food Truck, Maize Mexican Grill and Maize at the Station, Neil St. Blues, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pekara Bakery & Bistro, Pizzeria Antica, Po’Boys Restaurant, Project 47 Smokehouse, Siam Terrace, Stango Cuisine, The Stuft Bird, Sun Singer Wine & Spirits, A Taste of Both Worlds, The Wheelhouse, and Wood N’ Hog Barbecue.
Diners can find information at ccrestaurantweek.org or on Visit Champaign County’s Facebook event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.