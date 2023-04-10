CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Champaign has received a $500,000 grant to improve the downtown Neil Street Plaza.
The funds came from the Illinois’ Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant. The City of Champaign has been planning to improve this area for years now. But, because of different hurdles and the pandemic, the plan was put on hold.
“The 2005 downtown master plan, there was this concept, this idea that we should have an outdoor gathering space in this area,” said Senior Planner for the City of Champaign, Lacey Rains Lowe.
Now, the city has the funding necessary to make Downtown Champaign better for residents and tourists.
“Fortunately for us, we already had a plan, we already had ideas, and we had already done all of the outreach. So, it was like great, we’ve got a ready-to-go project that fits the grant and so let’s apply for it and fortunately, they selected us,” said Lowe.
The city doesn't have a set date for construction, but Lowe hopes to begin in 2024.
"The most important point of the project that I’m most excited about is for those folks who participated in the placemaking plan to really see their vision come to life," said Lowe. "And to feel like they were part of making that change happen in their own community.”
