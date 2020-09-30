GREENUP, Ill. (WAND) -- The Great American Relay consists of 36 continuous days of different runners racing across the country.
"It's the first time I've been involved with something like this. It's kind of unique that it's coming through Illinois, so why not be a part of it," Robby Pender, lead runner at the Greenup stage for the relay, said.
There are 379 total stages in the United States.
"It's really cool, really special to follow where the baton has been so far on its journey from Boston to here, just really exciting to get my hand on it," Pender said.
Over 900 runners are joining in on the same mission.
"Getting to carry the potan across the country for a great cause," Pender said.
This is the first year The Great American Relay is raising money for cancer research.
"It's just been unbelievable, the stories of the people that are running, who have family members, fathers or even themselves that have had cancer treatment or are going through it. These types of events are needed for their mental health," Vince Varallo, race director of The Great American Relay, said.
Pender is the lead runner who took the baton in central Illinois. He ran 9 miles from Greenup to Woodbury with one thing on his mind.
"I have a lot of friends who have passed away from cancer, so it's kind of a no-brainer do to something for them and give back," Pender said.
As director of the relay, Varallo travels state-to-state with each runner to support them. He's learned this is much bigger than passing a baton.
"I keep saying a mile a smile - it's a mile a smile with these guys. It's unbelievable what happens when they run their leg. The excitement is electric. It's contagious and it's having the effect I wanted to. It's bringing people together," Varallo said.
The Great American Relay begin on Sept. 15 in Boston and will end in California on Oct 21.
