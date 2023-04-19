MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Every school has students and staff, but this employee at Mt. Zion High School is a bit different from the rest.
Patterson, the two-year-old Labradoodle, goes to work and helps his mom, Jessica Hill, a social worker at the high school.
"I have a two-year-old Labradoodle named Patterson," said Hill. "And he comes with me every day."
Patterson works as the school's therapy dog and has become a favorite faculty member among the students.
"A group of kids come together and they're all talking to Patterson. Just a lot of like love and 'Patterson, Patterson,'" said Sophia Munoz, student.
Hill describes Patterson as a blessing. She says he helps assist students when they're angry, sad or even happy. He gives students an outlet of unconditional love.
"I have a student that would come in and be upset about something, you know crying. He will go and snuggle up with them on the couch in my room. Just petting him, you can see the stress and the anxiety just melt away," said Hill.
For his entire shift, Patterson is booked and busy. Hill says he has to make his rounds, which he looks forward to.
"Oh, Patterson has a very set schedule. In the morning he has to see about four or five teachers he has to go visit," said Hill. "They keep treats in their rooms."
"He has also joined in the school play," said Munoz.
Hill says Patterson excels at his job. He comes into work every day ready to create joy and smile throughout the school.
"I think sometimes it is difficult to go and express your feelings and have these difficult conversations with somebody that you don't know," said Hill. "Whereas having a dog, that's a non-judgmental creature that you can sit and relax. You can tell, you know there is just no judgment from him whatsoever."
Hill and Patterson are also a part of the Macon and Piatt County crisis team. They respond to schools in the area that experience trauma.
