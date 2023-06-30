ROBINSON, Ill. (WAND) – Three individuals have been arrested for the concealment of a homicidal death in Crawford County.
According to Illinois State Police, the following individuals were arrested on June 27:
- Lance T. Newcomb, 24, of Robinson, charged with one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony)
- Angela S. Newcomb, 58, of Robinson, charged with one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony)
- Hiley A. Schulte, 52, of Robinson, charged with one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony)
Police say on June 22, ISP assistance was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a missing person, 55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner from Lerna, IL.
On June 27, the investigation led DCI agents to a rural address in Crawford County where human remains were located.
Forensic analysis is being completed to identify the remains.
Following a thorough investigation, Lance T. Newcomb, Angela S. Newcomb, and Hiley A. Schulte were arrested by ISP with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Robinson Police Department, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 29, 2023 the above charges were approved by the Crawford County State’s Attorney’s Office.
All three are currently in custody at the Crawford County Jail.
No further information has been made available at this time.
