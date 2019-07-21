EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Three people are dead after a major crash on Interstate 70 in Effingham County. Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Saturday morning around 11 at the 90 mile marker.
State Police say in the preliminary investigation, the crash involved four vehicles total. ISP says the accident happened as the vehicles were going through a construction zone. For unknown reasons, ISP says traffic came to a stop.
Officials say that’s when there was a chain reaction as a Freightliner driven by 59-year-old Asllan Pino of Chesterfield, Michigan didn’t reduce its speed. It ran into the back of a GMC Yukon, and pushed it into a Peterbuilt’s semi-trailer. The Yukon then struck a concrete center-line before coming to a stop. ISP says a fourth semi was hit in the chain reaction, but wasn’t damaged, so it drove off.
State Police say the Yukon’s driver, 59-year-old Virgina Abrams of Wildwood, Missouri died in the crash. Also, two of her passengers, 63-year-old Mathew Murphy, and 61-year-old Marleen Murphy, both of Wildwood, also died in the crash. Two more of Abrams’ passengers were injured and taken to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment.
Pino faces a preliminary charge of failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.
ISP says the investigation is continuing between ISP District 12, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction unit, and the Effingham County Coroner’s office.