DECATUR Ill. (WAND)- A LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene of a serious crash off of Elwin near the Elwin Antique Mall in Decatur Monday morning.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are on scene investigating the accident.
The crash call came in around 9:30 a.m.
WAND News crews did see a LifeFlight helicopter respond to the scene.
Troopers said two truck tractor semi-trailer combinations were involved in the crash.
They said one semi was traveling eastbound on US 51 approaching the intersection of US 51 and Elwin Road. The second semi was traveling through the intersection of US 51 and Elwin Road.
For unknown reasons, troopers said the first semi failed to stop and struck the second semi. The front end of the first semi struck the front passenger side of the second.
Three people were taken to local area hospitals with serious injuries.
The road will remain closed during the investigation.
WAND will continue to update you as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.