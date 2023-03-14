DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In a search aided by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Mattavius A. Anderson and a 15-year-old were arrested in Champaign on Tuesday.
Both were wanted in connection to the shooting of Janiah Thomas and a four-year-old child that occurred on N. Woodford Street on March 8, 2023.
Anderson was booked into the Champaign County Jail and the 15-year-old has been detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation into last Wednesday's shooting also led to the arrest of a 17-year-old for first-degree murder. The 17-year-old has been detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
