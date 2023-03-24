CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 32-year-old Champaign man has been arrested by University of Illinois Police, accused of having dozens of sexually explicit videos of children saved to his cloud storage account.
Juntian Tong was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday after detectives served a search warrant at his apartment.
An investigation into Tong started with a tip from Google in January when the search engine informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that they had detected two videos with a digital signature that matched known child sexual assault material. The videos were being stored in a cloud account.
The tip was passed on to law enforcement through the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
The University of Illinois Police Department has two detectives who have membership in the Illinois branch of ICAC. They are specially trained to investigate crimes involving child sexual assault material.
Investigators got a search warrant for Tong’s online accounts and said they found 53 sexually explicit videos involving minors.
A search warrant was secured for Tong’s apartment, where he was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Champaign County Jail.
Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.