URBANA (WAND) - A Tolono woman who police say harmed an infant in her care faces up to seven years in prison.
Michele Reed, 43 was arrested on Oct. 17, 2017 and was charged with aggravated battery to a then-6 month-old boy. She caused a brain injury to him four days before. It wasn't until nearly two years later that she was able to come up with enough cash to win her release pending trial.
According to the News-Gazette, Reed appeared before Judge Roger Webber and admitted that the state had enough evidence to persuade a jury that she's guilty. Reed, however, still said she's innocent.
The penalties for aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, range from probation to two to 10 years in prison. They are extended because the victim is less than 12 years old, Assistant State Attorneys Lindsey Clark and Joel Fletcher agreed to set their recommended sentence to seven years.
Reed's attorney Dan Taylor explained to Judge Webber that Reed understood the repercussions of her guilty plea.
A jury could have returned a guilty verdict to a more serious Class X charge, which could have landed Reed six to 30 years in prison.
Her sentencing is set for Jan. 13. Clark said she and Fletcher will likely call witnesses to hear more about the injuries of the child, who is now two, and the result of his ailment. He is expected to endure physical challenges for the foreseeable future.