SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Chatham and Springfield Fire crews are on the scene of train derailment in 700 Block of Lawndale Ave.
According to officials, multiple train cars are down on their sides, and due to the derailment an Amtrak train has been stopped but does not appear to be involved in the wreck.
No injuries have been reported, and extra assistance has been called.
A post by the Chatham Fire Department reports, that SFD Battalion 2 has Command at the Unified Command Post and is being joined by CFD Command 1. They are requesting Railroad representative, and Law Enforcement Representatives to join them.
Officials say the railway has been requested to be shut down.
Fire crews suggest travelers should avoid the area around Scheels and MacArthur Avenue south of Wabash Avenue due to the incident.
Amtrak Alerts tweeted "Lincoln Service Train 303 is being delayed departing Chicago due to a freight train blocking the tracks."
Amtrak Alerts reports they will continue to update the situation via twitter, and WAND will continue to update the story here.
At this time no further information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
