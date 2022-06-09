MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois state trooper was attacked during a traffic stop, and the encounter was caught on camera.
Dashcam video was obtained by NBC affiliate WEEK in a Freedom of Information Act request. State trooper Matthew Niehaus had stopped Randy Turner on May 25 for speeding, claiming he was driving at 109 miles per hour when the speed limit was 70. The stop happened on northbound I-55 near the Chenoa exit at around mile marker 186.
Niehaus can be heard in the video, which can be viewed here, offering to help Turner. He told the suspect he would write him a ticket and call a tow truck, since the suspect's license was allegedly expired.
Turner then suddenly could be seen lunging at Niehaus before tackling him and reaching for his gun. The struggle between them went on for under a minute. Niehaus was struck in the face repeatedly and hit with his own pepper spray.
A passerby stopped and came to help Niehaus while armed and holding a license to carry a concealed weapon. He pointed his gun at Turner.
Turner then made an attempt to leave in the tow truck that had been called to help, but was brought back down and taken into custody.
According to a probable cause statement obtained by WEEK, Turner said in an interview he didn't want to go back to jail and attacked Niehaus for that reason. He admitted he was told he would not go to jail in the traffic stop but told authorities "things change."
The suspect is charged with disarming a police officer, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to state-supported property and driving under the influence of a drug, the station said. His bond is set at $2 million, and he is scheduled for a June 24 arraignment hearing.
Niehaus was released shortly from hospital care soon after the attack happened.
