MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County.
Drivers are asked to find a different route. Part of US Route 67 northbound and possibly US Route 67 southbound at Woodson/Winchester Road will be shut down for several hours.
This is a developing story. WAND News will share more information when it becomes available.
