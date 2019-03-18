CLINTON, Ind. (WAND) – A central Illinois driver is accused of pinning an Indiana officer between two cars while intoxicated.
Paris man Craig. R. Boradach, 49, is the suspect in a crime Indiana troopers say happened on March 16. State police say he was driving “all over the roadway” after 9 p.m. on Hazelbluff Road and at a location east of State Road 63 in Vermillion County, Ind.
Troopers say Patrol Officer John Alkire with Clinton, Ind., police came to the scene and stopped in the road with all emergency lights on. They say Boradach continued to drive his pickup truck toward the police car and pinned the officer against the car. Alkire then fired his weapon at the driver and hit him twice, according to a press release.
Vermillion County EMS helped free Alkire from between the cars. He and the suspect went to Union Hospital Clinton and were treated. When Boradach was released, law enforcement took him into custody.
Boradach is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated/resulting in bodily injury and and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The first two charges are felony counts.
Police followed protocol for officer-involved shootings and placed Alkire on administrative leave.