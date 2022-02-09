DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of vandalizing a police memorial has been arrested.
Authorities said an Illinois State Police Protective Services Unit trooper was on a routine foot patrol at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago when they learned a memorial honoring Chicago Police Officer Ella French had been vandalized. It included a picture of French that had been torn down, crumpled and discarded in a trash can at a Chicago Transit Authority "L" platform.
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday for 26-year-old Anna N. Kochakian of Chicago. Authorities took her into custody Wednesday morning at her residence.
She is charged with criminal damage to property - defacement of a police memorial in Cook County.
State police noted she was arrested with the same handcuffs that belonged to French's partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was shot in the same shooting that claimed French's life.
A bond hearing is set for Feb. 10.
