EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A semi-truck hauling over 100 hogs flipped during a crash, troopers said.
In a press release, they said 45-year-old Robert E. White was driving a 1998 Peterbilt truck at 5:25 a.m. Thursday on Route 128 (2 miles north of Beecher City) when tires on the passenger side of the vehicle left the north side of the road. The vehicle then flipped over and slid off the north side of the roadway.
There were 165 hogs in the truck, troopers said. It's unclear at this time what happened to the animals.
White and a male juvenile passenger went to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital by ambulance. Both of them had non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said they cited White for improper lane usage.