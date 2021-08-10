COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a 2 unit truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-57 northbound at milepost 188 in Coles County.
According to police the only damaged that resulted out of the incident was property damage.
No injuries have been reported.
Police advise anyone traveling in the area to slow down and drive with caution.
Traffic will be down to one lane while the trailer of one of the semi-trailers is being removed.
