Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.