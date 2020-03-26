Trump virus.jpeg

President Donald Trump with Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, back center, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony Fauci, right, and other members of the president's coronavirus task force speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced on Thursday, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in the State of Illinois. 

Federal assistance will be supplemented to help the local recovery efforts in areas affected by the coronavirus disease. 

This will make federal funding available for state and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the state of Illinois impacted by COVID-19. 

Pritzker said more federal efforts are underway. 

Trump said additional designations may be made later if requested by the state. 

