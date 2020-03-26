CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced on Thursday, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in the State of Illinois.
Federal assistance will be supplemented to help the local recovery efforts in areas affected by the coronavirus disease.
This will make federal funding available for state and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the state of Illinois impacted by COVID-19.
Pritzker said more federal efforts are underway.
Trump said additional designations may be made later if requested by the state.