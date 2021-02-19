URBANA, III (WAND) - Two guys, one tasty tradition. Peter Elliott and Matt Jhanke are celebrating their 8th Wendiversary, their annual trip to Wendy's after being the first customers at the University of Illinois campus location in 2013.
Wendiversary is a permanent reminder on their calendars. “Every year, I always look forward to feb 11, I have it marked in my calendar," says Jhanke. Elliott says “I have an annual thing in my calendar that says Wendiversary."
It all started in 2013, when Wendy's opened on the U of I Campus. Elliott and Jhanke were first in line. "We decided we wanted to be the first customers at that Wendy's." Elliott says.
"We got the lawn chairs out, we were all ready to go, the first time we went there, we got a free meal and they put a picture on the wall." Jhanke tells WAND News. And so, the tradition began. February 11th is going down in history as their Wendiversary.
After the on-campus location closed a few years back, they kept the tradition going by visiting other Wendy's in town. "Every year just to celebrate the momentus occasion of being the first customers, we get Wendy's and we try to reflect on the year that was, even in a crazy year like this." Elliott says.
They always try to order Frosty's, vanilla flavored for Elliott, chocolate for Jhanke. But as for their meal, they just like to see the menu and order what pops out to them that day. They say, nothing can stop their tradition and that their Wendiversary is their main priority every February 11th.
"We solidified Wendiversary as a legitimate thing, we might make t-shirts, maybe we’ll visit the world's largest Wendy's one year. We like to step up the game in different things." Jhanke says.
This tradition has no end in sight, Elliot says there is no end date on his calendar reminder, "I'm excited to do it for as long as we live." Jhanke says, "I think this one is here to stay for a long time."
