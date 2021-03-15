CHICAGO (WAND) - Two Chicago police officers were shot in two days, police confirmed Monday.
The latest shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 8900 block of S. Stoney Island. Sources told NBC Chicago an off-duty officer suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach in a possible attempted carjacking. A motive is unclear.
The officer was taken to University of Chicago Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. Police said the officer was in surgery at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The first shooting was Sunday afternoon near the 6th District police station in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood, which is on the south side. The officer was in a parking lot across from the station at 7808 S. Halsted St. when he heard a gunshot and ended up with a graze wound on his face.
He was initially listed as in good condition as Advocate Christ Medical Center and was released Sunday night.
The Sunday shooting was the first shooting of a Chicago police officer in 2021, per NBC Chicago.
