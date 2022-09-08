CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign police responded to a shots fired report in the 2500 block of Heritage Drive, Thursday afternoon.
Police were dispatched at 2:20 p.m.
According to the News Gazette, two individuals were reported injured in a car, one with injuries from gunfire, and the other hit by flying glass.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
WAND is working to learn more information regarding this incident. We will continue to update this story as it develops.
