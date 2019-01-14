URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A chemical spill on the University of Illinois campus ended with a person in the hospital.
The News-Gazette reports it happened close to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Beckman Institute, when a man moving beakers watched some of them fall out of the bottom of their box, spilling liquid Nitrobenzene. That chemical is dangerous if a person inhales it, Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said.
The man went to the hospital only as a precaution and it’s unknown if any of the Nitrobenzene got onto his skin, the newspaper says. The chemical is a skin irritant.
The school closed the building for part of the afternoon and announced it was safe to enter at 3:24 p.m., when it sent an Illini Alert. Firefighters spent several hours cleaning the mess up.