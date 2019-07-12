PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- Jurors in Brendt Christensen's case heard Friday from counselors who met with Christensen at the University of Illinois Counseling Center in March 2017.
In a survey taken at his first visit to the center, Christensen reported thoughts of suicide and thoughts of harming others.
"He observed that his thoughts of harming others became intense as he consumed alcohol," recorded an intake counselor in her notes. "He denied intent, stating that he didn't want to hurt anyone and that he did not want to go to prison."
During his first visit, prompted by his wife's request for divorce and trouble with alcohol, Christensen was seen by a doctoral intern; the conversation was recorded on video because of the intern's status.
The intern contacted counselor Felicia Li for a consultation with Christensen because he mentioned suicide. Li testified that the two discussed voluntary hospitalization with Christensen, who declined. They then referred him for alcohol assessment.
"The client's concern that day was about alcohol ... relationship with his wife," Li said.
Li said she had been unaware Christensen mentioned thoughts of harming others and planning to do so. When Li called Christensen the next day, he told her he was doing fine and would come back the next week for an assessment.
Christensen's defense also called former clinical counselor Jennifer Maupin to testify. As she testified, they pointed to intake records for Christensen in which Christensen said he slept 2-4 hours per night and was currently seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication.
The defense pointed to university policies requiring staff to refer students who expressed a consideration of suicide.
"We were not required to trigger the system of the suicide incident report," Maupin said. "The student was already present, getting help."
The defense also began asking Maupin about the university's Campus Violence Threat Policy which points to threshold signs of violence. Judge James Shadid then called for a break.
Once jurors were gone, Shadid asked the defense what they intended to show by asking about the threat policy.
"This is about the fact that he went and sought help," said attorney Elisabeth Pollock. "There are things they should have done under their policy."
"It's institutional failure," said attorney Julie Brain.
Brendt Christensen's ex-wife Michelle Zortman also returned to the stand. Earlier this week, prosecutors played recordings of a jailhouse phone call between Christensen and Zortman in which she joked about Christensen's ex-girlfriend and government witness Terra Bullis leaving court on a stretcher.
"I regret (the remarks)," Zortman said. "I was emotional, and I let that get the better of me."