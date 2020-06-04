ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Business Journals ranked the University of Illinois as one of the top 15 public colleges in the United States.
The list places the U of I at No. 11. The school is sandwiched between the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Wisconsin.
Other central Illinois schools also made this list. The University of Illinois Springfield ranked No. 88, Illinois State University was placed at No. 128 and Eastern Illinois University ranked No. 151.
Western Illinois University made the "Lower Echelon" list, which included schools ranked No. 251 to No. 485.
To see the full report from The Business Journals, click here.
