WASHINGTON (NBC) - The U.S. Capitol has been secured following a protest turned riot where a mob breeched the chamber.
The Capitol was announced to be secure about 5 p.m. CST.
NBC reported Congress plans to return to the House floor tonight, and they will continue the certification of the Electoral College vote.
It was also announced that a woman who was shot inside of the U.S. Capitol by law enforcement during Wednesday's protest turned riot has died.
NBC News reported a person was seen being wheeled out of the building on a gurney as protests happened in Washington. They were able to confirm law enforcement shot the person. She has now passed away.
It was also reported five weapons were recovered, and 13 people were arrested in connection with the riot.
After 3:30 p.m., officials said capitol police were going through the U.S. Capitol floor by floor to find remaining staff who is hiding. After 4 p.m., smoke could be seen outside of the Capitol and appeared to come from flash bangs as the law enforcement presence in the area grows.
Hundreds of protesters who massed in the nation's capital to support President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing police to evacuate parts of the complex as some demonstrators breached barricades on the building's steps.
DC police reported protesters had deployed "chemical irritants on police" to get into the U.S. Capitol.
The chaotic scene came after Trump spoke to a large crowd in front of the White House, angrily vowing that he would never concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
"We will never give up, we will never concede. You don't concede when there's theft involved," Trump said to a crowd of supporters, some of whom chanted "USA!" or waved anti-Biden banners.. He later falsely claimed Biden would be an "illegitimate" president.
The U.S. Capitol Police said it was evacuated areas near the building as pro-Trump protesters stormed barricades set up outside the perimeter, and law enforcement officers were seen trying to push them back.
The Library of Congress, located directly across the street from the main Capitol building, was evacuated and people were told to remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits.
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tweeted that she had to evacuate her congressional office because a pipe bomb was reported outside the Capitol. "Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots," Luria tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, just steps from Capitol Hill, was evacuated earlier Wednesday due to a suspicious package, and investigation is underway.
Trump's groundless claims of voter fraud have been widely debunked, and his legal team's efforts to challenge the election results in court have been rejected by a succession of judges. Trump has claimed Wednesday's joint session of Congress represents a chance to overturn the election, even though state electors have already certified the results and the event inside the Capitol is ceremonial.
Protesters attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.Allan Smith / NBC News
Trump has put pressure on Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over the ceremony, claiming he can intervene in the count. In his lengthy and digressive remarks, Trump called on Pence to "do the right thing," even though Pence's ceremonial role does not provide him with the power to intervene in the counting of votes. Pence sent a letter to Congress ahead of the ceremony stating he would not be doing what Trump has hoped.
Jason Bjorklund, who flew to the nation's capital from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said he did not know what to expect when Congress convened.
"I just felt compelled to be here because it seems like our republic is slipping away from us," Bjorklund said. He added, baselessly, that there were "mountains of evidence of fraud" and detailed conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines.
When asked to account for the judges who have rejected the Trump legal team's attempts to challenge the election results, Bjorklund said: "I think we've got corruption from the top to the bottom."
Before the president's speech, it appeared some senators were being approached by Trump supporters near the Capitol, including an apparently exasperated Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who said he would not vote against affirming Biden's victory because he was bound to follow the law.
"I took an oath under God, under God!" Young said. "Do we still take that seriously in this country?"
Protesters rally for President Donald Trump near the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021.Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Theresa Reilly and her husband, Bill, came to the nation's capital from Michigan — a key Midwest swing state that fell into the Democratic column in November — to participate in the Wednesday protests because they believe Biden's triumph over Trump was fraudulent.
"We don't believe they're honest, true voters," Theresa Reilly said as Celine Dion's theme song from the movie "Titanic" played on a speaker system in the background. "There's a lot of cheating going on, and I think everybody knows that, including Democrats."
Bill Reilly said that even without "doing too much research," it was clear "something's up" with the November election results
"The only thing I can say is, however many people are here, this isn't going to go away," he said. "If you thought 2020 was weird, 2021 is going to be 'hold my beer,' if you ask me."
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) spoke out about these protests on NBC News and said President Donald Trump needs to "stop being a coward." When NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt asked him if he lays this at the president's feet, he said his.
Kinzinger added what is happening Thursday afternoon is causing damage to the Republican damage. On Twitter he directly called what is happening a "coup attempt."
This is a coup attempt.— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021
Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) release the following statement:
"This afternoon, I was in the United States Capitol as rioters broke into the building. I can report that my staff and I are thankfully safe and secure. I want to thank the law enforcement officials who acted to keep individuals in and around the U.S. Capitol safe.
"What happened today was one of the most shameful things I have seen. It is a terrible day for our country and democracy. The actions taken by rioters go against everything that we stand for as Americans. The rioting and violence must stop. We are a nation of law and order, and those who are responsible for the actions and violence today must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. As Americans, we are much better than this."
Another lawmaker, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), told MSNBC she is safe. She said she was headed to give a speech Wednesday before Capitol police stopped her and told her she needed to go shelter in place.
According to her, a "quick thinking" and "smart" Senate employee grabbed the electoral ballots so protesters couldn't steal them. The ballots are with lawmakers in a secure location.
She issued a statement via Twitter against the protests:
I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021
I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy.
Rep. Rodney Davis said on Twitter, "This is a sad day for our country. The lawlessness has got to stop. Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote. My staff and I are currently safe. More to say later."
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the following statement:
"I’m disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol. First and foremost, I pray for the safety of our first responders, elected officials, staff and the public.
"This violence is abhorrent and is nothing like what the founders envisioned for this nation. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock of our democracy. It is sacred and must be protected.
"Donald Trump has incited a violent coup attempt. And his enablers share responsibility for this, pure and simple."
President Trump put out multiple tweets as the protests unfolded calling for peace.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden spoke after 3 p.m. Wednesday and said American democracy was under "unprecedented assault." He said the scenes at the Capitol do not reflect real America and are a small group of extremists.
He said this must end now and the work of democracy must go forward. Biden called on the president to go on national television and call on an end to the protests.
"Today is a reminder that democracy is fragile," Biden said. "We the people, in search of a more perfect union, have kept our eyes on a common good... America is so much better than what we've seen today."
Biden said he remains optimistic about our country's future.
"President Trump, step up," he concluded.
President Trump released a taped message on Twitter saying:
"I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't plan into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace."
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.