(WAND) - Uber is expanding their services in Illinois to 39 more counties.
Effingham is included in the list.
Uber is a ride sharing company that allows you to call for a ride through an app on your phone.
These are all the Illinois counties Uber now services:
- Bureau
- Carroll
- Fulton
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Jo Daviess
- Knox
- Lee
- Marshall
- McDonough
- Putnam
- Stark
- Warren
- Whiteside
- Alexander
- Bond
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crawford
- Edwards
- Effingham
- Fayette
- Gallatin
- Hardin
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Lawrence
- Marion
- Massac
- Pope
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Richland
- Union
- Wabash
- Washington
- Wayne
- White
Residents interested in driving for Uber can sign up here.
