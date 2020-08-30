CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A protest at the University of Illinois demanded change because students and faculty say the administration has not handled the COVID-19 crisis correctly.
The University of Illinois has one of the strictest protocols in the country, requiring students to get tested for COVID-19 twice a week.
Robin Kaler, Chancellor of Public affairs, says, "We have one of the best plans in place of any university in the nation and I'm proud to say that, we have a very layered approach that is science based and data based."
Michael Lindley, a building service worker, says this is not enough for faculty and students to feel safe. He says he planned this protest because he wanted to "send a message of solidarity and kind-of get everybody's frustrations out."
Students are concerned about the about service workers who have to clean the floors where students have been quarantining. One building service worker says they should receive hazard pay for being part of the front lines of this pandemic.
Nona Porter, undergraduate student, claims the University does not care about its students.
"It's extremely frustrating to feel like we don't have voice at this university," Porter told WAND News. "And to be told that our time and our money, and our limitations are not important to this administration."
Lindley says there is a way for the University to make this situation better for the U of I community. "What the university can do, especially for our graduate employees, our faculty, is anybody on the staff that can work from home has the opportunity to, and then moving forward in the future when these types of decisions are made."
The protest started on the Campus Quad and marched in front of the President's house.
