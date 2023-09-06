SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Today the University of Illinois Springfield debuted a cutting edge facility for its esports team. It comes as the National Esports Collegiate Conference is exploding in popularity, now governing 237 American college esports teams.
"Actually having a space on campus now allows us to come together and be a part of a team environment—and then we can also create memories that will last a lifetime because we're building a community, being a part of a team," Tyler Beck the UIS Esports Team Captain, told WAND News.
The UIS Esports team is launching its first season with an on campus arena, after competing online last year.
"During match nights we will have a TV outside the arena where people can come and watch our matches. We will also stream them live," Beck explained.
Staff said this facility will help put UIS on the map in the esports field, and attract commuters back to campus.
"It's great for our students, it's bringing new students onto campus, and giving them a reason to stay," Jay Swenson, the Assistant Director of UIS's Esports Team, said.
The arena is also unique because it's not just for the UIS team. All students will have access to the 13 gaming computers, a Play Station 5, an Xbox Series X and a Nintendo Switch.
"Some of the models we had seen from other schools were straight competitive, where it wasn't open to everybody. But our facility is going to be open to competitive gaming and then for any students who want to come recreationally and play," Swenson added.
Beck said he wants to see students having fun and competing on a high level.
"If you want to come try out for our teams, we will be having full access for those as well. So it's not going to be restricted to anybody, anybody can come play, participate, come play for the team—and then see how you do," Beck added.
The M.G. Nelson Family Foundation donated to help pay for the arena, ensuring students are able to access the latest technology and afford future upgrades.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.