SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield is planning to hold a moment of silence for people fighting for justice in Ukraine.
The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4. The moment of silence will take place at the UIS Student Union North Patio.
It is sponsored by the UIS International Student Association and UIS Office of International Student Services.
