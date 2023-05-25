SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer. But it's also one of the worst times for firearm violence across the U.S.
Local experts told WAND News, when the temperatures start to climb, so does gun violence.
"Overall nationally, the trend is since at least 2014, there's been a 70% increase in firearm injuries and fatalities over the long Memorial Day weekend," University of Illinois Professor Magic Wade told WAND News.
Professor Wade studies shooting and homicide trends nationwide. She said while the numbers may be shocking, it doesn't mean the public needs to panic.
"The vast majority of places will not experience gun violence. But there are places where there are predictably elevated levels of gun violence, especially certain large cities," Professor Wade explained.
Cities, like Chicago, are now preparing. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this week, Crisis Prevention and Response Units will be deployed as peacekeepers, partnering with local outreach groups.
"When we know that there's heightened gun violence, in a certain weekend during particular times of the year, then it makes sense to plan ahead and provide law enforcement with additional resources and people who can actually de-escalate potential conflicts before they rise to the level of gun violence," Professor Wade said.
Click here to see her research regarding Memorial Day weekend gun violence.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.