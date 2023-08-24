SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students will be volunteering at five community organizations during the annual Welcome Week Service-A-Thon.
The UIS Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center event encourages students to start the school year off by serving others.
Students will work in collaboration with the UIS Community Garden, St. John’s Breadline, Animal Protective League, The James Project and Special Olympics.
Friday, Aug. 25
- 9:15-10:15 a.m. – Students will harvest, weed and care for the UIS Community Garden (5255 Shepherd Road, Springfield)
- 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Students will be helping to serve hot meals to the homeless at the St. John’s Breadline (430 N. Fifth St., Springfield)
- 2-4 p.m. – Students will be making dog toys using tennis balls and upcycled t-shirts for animals at the Animal Protective League (UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield)
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Students will be helping sort and organize clothing donations for children in foster care at The James Project (907 Clocktower Drive, Suite C, Springfield)
Saturday, Aug. 26
- 9:30 a.m. to noon – Students will be helping with Special Olympics Bowling (Strike 'N Spare West, 2660 W. Lawrence Ave., Springfield)
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.