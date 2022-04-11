CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Unit 4 district officials in Champaign officially announced four administrative appointments.
The first is Dr. Scott Savage, the upcoming new principal of Centennial High School. Dr. Savage began his education career in Champaign in January 1998. He will come to Unit 4 from the East Aurora School District, where he was assistant principal of Allen Elementary School.
His appointment is effective July 1, 2022.
"Scott has grown tremendously on a personal and professional level since he left Champaign almost two decades ago and is excited to bring everything he has learned back to his alma mater," a district press release said.
The second appointment is Jacquelyn Douglas. She will be assistant principal/summer school principal at Garden Hills Academy. Douglas' career has grown from starting in education in 2009 as a behavior intervention specialist with the READY Program in Champaign.
"Jacquelyn’s knowledge of culturally responsive and trauma-informed practices as well as her commitment to excellence will serve students, staff, and families well both during the regular school year at Garden Hills and across the District over the summer," Unit 4 leaders said.
Douglas ' appointment is effective July 1, 2022, pending licensure finalization.
The third person to join the district, Brian Alexander, will be assistant principal/summer school principal at Stratton Academy. Alexander was first a special education teacher at Washington Elementary School in Clinton and has grown since. He joined Unit 4 in August 2016, when he served as an ED/self-contained teacher at Jefferson Middle School, a special education teacher at Barkstall Elementary, and a district ED itinerant teacher. His appointment is effective April 12, 2022.
"Brian is committed to ensuring the district’s summer programs are both supportive and enriching for students," Unit 4 officials said.
Finally, Bradley Carriveau has been named the district's director of transportation. Carriveau joined the district in February 2022 as assistant director of transportation and received a promotion.
Carriveau has served in previous transportation roles. He also served in the United States Navy from August 2001 to January 2010 and held a supervisory role as leading petty officer, starting in December 2006.
"Mr. Carriveau has extensive transportation leadership experience and expertise in routing, staff recruitment and training, and other related areas that are essential for the district at this time," leaders said. "His appointment will ensure we continue to move Transportation forward in a positive way in response to the feedback we have received in recent weeks and months."
Carriveau's appointment is effective as of March 31, 2022.
