CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's school district is asking for public feedback about how it will spend federal COVID-19 relief funding (ESSER III).
The district will have two sessions, including on in person and one held virtually. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 5, Mellon Building: In person session at 5:30 p.m. People should email matkowli@u4sd.org if they need any special accommodations.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Virtual session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Click here to sign up to receive a Zoom invite.
