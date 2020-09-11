CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - WAND is teaming up with the United Way to highlight different services they offer across central Illinois.
In Champaign, United Way partnered up with C-U At Home to bring year-round shelters to those experiencing homelessness.
United Way is an organization fighting for the health, education and financial stability of everyone in the community. C-U At Home is a faith-based non-profit organization focusing on housing and supporting the most vulnerable homeless people. The shelter is located at 70 E. Washington St.
Together, leaders have made year-round shelters a reality. Beverly Baker is the chief impact officer of United Way. She said this initiative has been a long time in the making.
"We had a shelter gap for years, we had no emergency shelter for families, and now we work with providers to solve that … we have been working with C-U At Home and other partners to address year-round shelter for men and women," Baker said.
C-U At Home has provided winter shelters for both men and women for over 10 years, but they have not been able to provide shelters in the fall, spring and summer months.
Now, C-U at Home welcomes anyone experiencing homelessness, or as they like to say, friends without an address. Those who visit the shelter can expect mental and physical support, from substance abuse help to playing games to stimulate their mind.
The shelter on Washington Street is expanding to welcome women in the northwest corner of the building, starting in November of 2020.
