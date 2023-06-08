URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana car dealership employee was held with a gun to their head and pepper sprayed during a robbery Wednesday night.
Urbana Police said they were called to Crispin Auto at 1010 N. Cunningham Ave. just after 6 p.m. for an armed robbery.
Police said four subjects, two black males and two white females, were involved in stealing a vehicle from the car dealership.
They said the two females test-drove a vehicle from the dealership, and when they returned back to the dealership, one of the males held what was believed to be a gun to the employee’s head and one of the females pepper sprayed the employee.
Police said all four of the suspects then got into the car and fled the scene.
A short time later, with the assistance of Automated License Plate Readers from other surrounding agencies, Urbana officers found that the vehicle was spotted in Savoy.
Chenoa Police initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, but the vehicle fled from police.
Urbana detectives learned that there were a total of five occupants in the vehicle that were all located and arrested by Chenoa PD for various charges.
Urbana detectives are currently working with Chenoa PD to verify the identities of the suspects and are working to determine who was involved in the armed robbery from Urbana.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
