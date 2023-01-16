URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Amari Johnson hosted a blood drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to give back on a day of service.
Johnson along with ImpactLife planned for 13 people to donate and ended up with nearly 30 people who came to donate blood on their day off.
“For the black community, MLK Day is really like a day of service and I feel like the best way of service is to help save lives. It could be anybody. It could be your mother, your father, it could be anybody close to you and what would they do without somebody like us who cares,” said Johnson.
This is not the first even that Johnson has organized. In October, she put together a college fair featuring HBCU schools at Urbana High.
Johnson especially encouraged African-American donors as they have a critical role in helping people with Sickle-Cell disease.
Angi Franklin explains how she stepped out of her comfort zone to help give back to those in need.
“I decided to give blood today to support an Urbana High School student but then also the day of service I think it’s important for us to step out of our comfort zone which for me is needles and donate some blood,” said Franklin.
