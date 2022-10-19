URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Amari Johnson invited over a dozen historically black colleges and universities to Urbana High School for an HBCU College Fair.
Once Johnson began going on college visits herself, she noticed many other students don't have the opportunity to travel to schools so she wanted to change that.
“It would be good for them to be able to get the same tools that people in Danville have because there is one in Danville but not here. So, I wanted people to have the same experience without having to travel,” said Johnson.
Johnson invited Howard University, Spelman College, Florida A&M, Morgan State University, and many more. An Urbana High School Counselor will be there representing North Carolina Central University.
“I think it’s important to expose our students to historical black colleges and universities. I attended North Carolina Central University and what I got from that ... my experience was something that prepared me for my life now,” said Tamelyn Motley.
Students from all over Champaign and Urbana are welcome to attend. At the festival, they will learn about financial aid, eating on a budget, Divine 9 organizations, and more.
The fair will be held on October 20 at 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Urbana High School Gym.
