URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Landmark Hotel was purchased by Icon Hospitality and will be undergoing major changes.
A redevelopment agreement between the City of Urbana and developer Sam Spiritos and associates calls for a $15 million historic renovation of the Urbana Landmark Hotel in the next two years.
“Icon Hospitality is excited to begin developing the Hilton Tapestry Urbana Landmark Hotel. We aim to develop the hotel into the premier upscale hotel in the Urbana-Champaign area while maintaining its distinct historic elements. We hope that our full-service hotel will become an essential pillar of the community with our illustrious banquet space, unique restaurant/bar concepts, and state of the art guest rooms,” Spiritos said.
Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said this will be the biggest reinvestment in the property in over 35 years.
“This project is the first step in the transformation of the 16 acre Lincoln Square site,” Marlin said.